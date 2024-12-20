Behind the benches: the success of the Scots

Isabella Rice The Carlmont varsity football team huddles for a talk after a game.

The success of sports teams falls far beyond the sole talent of the players. Behind the benches stand the contributions of coaches, athletic trainers, managers, and unnoticed support systems that help shape the outcome of what is seen on the field.

While the talent of the players is undoubtedly an essential characteristic of a team’s success, it takes more than just that. Individual players alone cannot drive the success of a whole team.

The Carlmont varsity football team utilizes various support systems to further their success, as seen through their vast coaching staff, access to an athletic trainer and personal team physician, game filmers and statisticians, and team managers.

Despite a 3-7 record for the 2023-2024 season, the Scots entered the 2024-2025 season in the Peninsula Athletic League at the Ocean Division, a division higher than the previous year. Despite the poor outcomes in the 2023-2024 season, the Scots confidently entered this season. The team quickly showed they belonged, reaching a 3-1 record to kick off the season. Projected to make playoffs, they have demonstrated significant improvement and success, defying what many had thought.

Isabella Rice

The influence of coaches

A successful team requires a strong and motivated coaching staff. The Scots football team has seven coaches: Eric Rado, Devon Segon, Josh Hunter, Darrio Narvara, Dan Nelson, Greg Weinman, and Gregg Patner. While the coaching staff comes from various backgrounds and experience levels, all coaches are committed to shared goals and objectives.

Among the team, the coaches strive to create and implement a culture of pride, humility, respect, toughness, and teamwork, ultimately setting the foundation of success in all aspects of the players’ lives. The abundance of coaches allows for constant improvement and multiple feedback perspectives, reflected in the cooperation and facilitation of achieving these shared visions.

Ryan Kwan, a senior on the varsity football team, sustained an injury that has prevented him from participating in the physical contact of games and practices. Instead, he has worked closely with the coaches to share his critiques and insights with hopes of improving gameplay.

“I think having multiple coaches is very beneficial. Each coach is an expert in their way. We have different coaches for different positions, allowing players to improve simultaneously,” Kwan said.

While directly benefiting the players, having multiple coaches benefits the gameplay. The coaches carry their own opinions and can analyze the game efficiently, allowing them to develop comprehensive strategies for various game scenarios quickly.

“Each coach brings their own diverse background to the game, as many have played before. We can improve by bringing these past experiences together and relaying them to the players on the field.”

The importance of medical staff

Athletic wellness, aided by the responsibilities of athletic trainers, is a crucial component of a successful sports team. They take on the role of injury prevention, emergency care, and rehabilitation, laying the foundation behind a team’s health, performance, and recovery.

Celine Estrada, the athletic trainer at Carlmont, brings numerous benefits to the school’s athletic program as she provides service to student-athletes every day after school.

“Per day here at Carlmont, I probably average 20 to 30 students coming in for help, maybe 35 on a high volume day,” Estrada said.

While the presence of an athletic trainer may seem small, according to the National Athletic Trainers Association, only 37% of all high schools have a full-time trainer available. This lack of access is concerning, as high school athletes account for 79% of the 2,776 catastrophic sport-related injuries and fatalities at the high school and college level, which was documented by a research study performed by the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury.

By providing immediate attention to injuries and guiding athletes through safe recovery protocols, Estrada helps reduce the risk of long-term damage and injury downtime experienced by athletes. She works closely with the coaching staff of all teams to maximize performance and secure long-term success.

However, Esrada’s impact stretches further than the musculoskeletal side. Her expertise in injury prevention ensures players are in peak condition, not just physically but also mentally.

“I feel like our role continues to evolve, which is great. We’re finding ways to impact in any way we can at the high school setting,” Estrada said. “One thing I noticed is I could also play a role in a sports psychology way. I have had experience working with sports psychologists and dietitians, so I find myself educating student-athletes about nutrition, hydration, the importance of sleep, and stress management.”

In addition to the support provided by Estrada, extra safety for the team is supported by Dr. Jim Howard, the team’s consultant and physician. Working with Estrada, the team is given adequate help to aid the players with the constant injuries they face.

The role of team managers, filmers, and statisticians

Contributions toward the success of the Carlmont football team continue through figures who play the role of team manager, game-day filmer, and statistician.

Senior Dariush Fizeli takes on the position of team manager. As a part of his responsibilities, he films the game and ensures all equipment is ready for games and returned to their proper places. He attends every game to record what takes place on the field from the endzone.

“I help keep things organized and support the coaches with game analysis. Filming games allows the team to review plays, improve strategies, and see areas to work on, which I know helps their success,” Fizeli said.

Mike Del Bono is another contributor to the team who also takes on the responsibility of filming the game. However, he videos the game from a sideline perspective. The film provided to the Scots is finely analyzed and picked apart during the practice following a game day.

“Having two people film the game allows us to see the whole field from different angles, which is effective so we can see our mistakes. During the game, it is hard to catch all the mistakes that happen,” Kwan said. “Going over the film allows us to break down plays individually. We can pick out which plays work and find ways to fix the ones that don’t work.”

The impact made by these figures is far more influential than perceived. The dedication and time set forth by these people is essential to build the foundations needed to further the Scots’ success.

“Being reliable boosts team morale, and I feel I’m making a real difference. Since joining the Carlmont football team, I’ve become a trusted part of the team’s support system,” Fizeli said.