Breaking News: SUHSD to collect lesson material related to Israel and Palestine

2017.03.26 Anti-Israel Protest, Washington, DC USA / Ted Eytan / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Political and humanitarian debates transcend into the classroom. All teachers in the Sequoia Union High School District are required to hand over any lesson materials or information discussed surrounding the current Israel-Hamas war following a California Public Records Act request.

On Jan. 31, every teacher in the Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) received a formal notice instructing them to submit all instructional materials containing words related to the Israel-Palestine controversy.

After the first announcement was sent out, Associate Superintendent for SUHSD Bonnie Hansen sent another email directly to teachers of the Ethnic Studies course. The new email requested that all of their materials and text messages related to the Ethnic Studies course be submitted to the school district.

Materials related to the Israel-Palestine conflict were requested by The Deborah Project through the California Public Records Act (CPRA), which the organization enacted to obtain this information.

The Deborah Project’s main goal is to “uncover, publicize, and dismantle anti-Semitic abuses in educational systems, with the aim of bringing wrongdoers to justice and deterring future abuses,” according to their website.

The Deborah Project took an interest in the school district’s educational materials after controversy erupted when a group of SUHSD parents created a petition that raised concerns about a presentation they thought oversimplified the conflict.

As teachers and parents take their stance on this issue, they continue to advocate for their students and beliefs as the story develops.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.