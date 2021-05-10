Cartoon: Screening Sports

Brynn Toomasson, Staff Writer|May 10, 2021

Due to stricter coronavirus regulations, it is harder to attend a Carlmont sports game. Fortunately, the school provided an outlet known as the NFHS Network to virtually view the athletes at work, allowing Scots fans to watch most of the Carlmont games from the comfort of their own home. (Brynn Toomasson)
