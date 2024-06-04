The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Commotion in Congress

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterJune 4, 2024
During a House committee oversight hearing, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican, made a rude remark regarding U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett‘s false eyelashes, stating that they were getting in the way of her reading and understanding, resulting in the courtroom erupting into chaos. Crockett’s rebuttal referred to Greene as a” bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body.” Afterward, a vote to kick Greene out of the hearing was rejected, and she repeatedly declined to apologize. The fact that such petty arguments are taking the forefront of committee hearings creates concern over the political state of America, especially given that Crockett has begun to make merchandise with the phrase. (Skylin Lui)
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the sophomore class president at Carlmont. This is her first year covering for ScotScoop. She looks forward to covering campus and being a staff writer. Outside school, she enjoys art, hanging out with friends, and baking.  
