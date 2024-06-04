The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Who’s in Charge?

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterJune 4, 2024
Ebrahim Raisi, the president of Iran, has died, leaving an open leadership role in the country. Many citizens look onto the new position with the hope that this could be a time for change in Iran. However, these hopes are diminishing as more political conflicts develop. Although Raisi is gone, the lack of change in the government will still live on. (Marlena Reinshagen)
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her sophomore year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, reading, and attempting to bake overly complex food.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
