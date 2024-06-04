Cartoon: Who’s in Charge?
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer • June 4, 2024
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her sophomore year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, reading, and attempting to bake overly complex food.