Cartoon: Videogame takeover

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterJune 4, 2024
From games like Genshin Impact to newer games like AFK Journey, RPG games have quite literally taken the internet by storm. Companies making these RPGs have racked up money due to the amount of consumption of these games, and online forums and platforms have been stormed by players of these games. These games have created huge amounts of community and also a massive amount of online connection with players, but security and health concerns have arisen with the playing of RPG games. RPG games should be fun and interactive, but at a safe level for players that promotes healthy amounts of playing time as well. (Marlena Reinshagen)
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her sophomore year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, reading, and attempting to bake overly complex food.
