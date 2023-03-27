Cartoon: Stacking advanced classes

Phie Wei, Staff Writer|March 27, 2023

Amidst class registration, students are pressured to stack advanced classes in their schedules for the following year. These pressures may be employed by either parents, peers, or holding oneself to high standards. Advanced Placement classes show admissions officers that you’re ready for college-level work and can improve your transcript. However, pushing yourself past your limits can result in a lot of stress, negatively impacting mental health. (Phie Wei)