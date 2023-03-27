Cartoon: Stacking advanced classes
About the Contributors
Phie Wei, Staff Writer
Phie Wei is a sophomore at Carlmont in their first year of Media Arts English. They spend their free time playing drums, making art and watching movies. They're excited to learn more about journalism in the future.
Twitter: @PhieWei
Twitter: @PhieWei
Phie Wei, Staff Writer
Phie Wei is a sophomore at Carlmont in their first year of Media Arts English. They spend their free time playing drums, making art and watching movies. They're excited to learn more about journalism in the future.
Twitter: @PhieWei
Twitter: @PhieWei