Cartoon: Vaccines for Teens

Features
The struggle of diabetes for high schoolers
Podcasts
The Senior Scoop Ep. 14: The end of a chapter
Community
What are Scots up to this summer?
News
Liz Cheney removed from House Republican Conference Chair
Cartoons
Cartoon: Here Comes the Summer
ScotCenter
Growing Pains
Opinion
Opinion: Chris Cuomo’s ‘Prime Time’ is over
Seaspiracy: Is it fishy?
Campus
Design contest promotes Carlmont’s Respect Policy
Blogs
Board Game Reviews: Deep Blue
Linda Lin, Staff Writer|May 24, 2021
We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Cartoon: To Wear or Not to Wear
Cartoon: Halfway There
Cartoon: Continental Connections
Cartoon: Frantic Before Finals
Cartoon: The Reality of Food
Cartoon: Screening Sports
Cartoon: Mental Monsters
Cartoon: Killing Killer Whales
Cartoon: Corals Fight Climate Change
Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.
We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.