Cartoons: Potential bombs
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer • May 23, 2024
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Climate change cooks up migraines
-
CartoonsCartoon: The descent of airline food
-
CartoonsCartoon: Lights out nights out
-
CartoonsCartoon: Rising tensions
-
CartoonsCartoon: When the sun don't shine
-
CartoonsCartoon: Bruins bashed
-
CartoonsCartoon: A gateway to global connections
-
CartoonsCartoon: The Disney decline
-
CartoonsCartoon: Positive planet news
-
CartoonsCartoon: Generation Alpha influencers
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her sophomore year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, reading, and attempting to bake overly complex food.