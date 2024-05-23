The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoons: Potential bombs

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterMay 23, 2024
With the Ukrainian War drawing concerns, eyes now turn to the future threats that come with the ongoing conflict. The Ukrainian War shows a potential repeat with nuclear bombing. The Cold war has similar nuclear tensions involving territorial and political control of regions between the U.S. and Russia. The cycle of history could be avoided if violence and nuclear threats weren’t the first solutions to world conflicts. (Marlena Reinshagen)
Marlena Reinshagen
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her sophomore year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, reading, and attempting to bake overly complex food.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
