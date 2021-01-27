Great Plates Delivered delivers to seniors in need

For those at risk for COVID-19, going outside is more dangerous now than it ever has been, limiting the ability for some to get the food they need to survive. Thankfully, due to the state program, Great Plates Delivered, this is no longer too large of an issue. The program, which was initially released last year at the beginning of May, was recently extended for another few months on Jan. 5, now up until March 2021. Cristina Ugaitafa, a community program analyst for aging and adult services at San Mateo County Health, further explained this program.

“The way that the program has affected [seniors], would be to help to provide a nutritious meal for them,” Ugaitafa said. “That way, they don’t have to go out to get the meals themselves, which would maybe put them at risk because of their age.”

The program gives food to adults 65 and older without a community support system or family and tries to match their food to make it culturally comfortable. The program attempts to use local restaurants, choosing those close to the patrons they have to serve. Those who receive food from the program get three meals per day, six days per week (Monday-Saturday). However, the seniors aren’t the only ones who benefit from the program; so do local restaurants in the affected areas.

“The benefit of the program is not only that the older adults are getting the meals, but that it’s helping the restaurants as well,” Ugaitafa said.

People and restaurants have been struggling with the pandemic since it began, but this program can help around 3000 Californian seniors get through it a bit more easily. The program has given a lot back to the communities who supported it, giving restaurants some customers to buy their food and giving it to those who need it.