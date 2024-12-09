Hometown Holidays helps local vendors thrive

Marin Moon Vendors at Hometown Holidays advertise their products to people passing by. Many of the vendors are local and make their products by hand. These homemade creations make for perfect holiday gifts.

Hometown Holidays, a Redwood City tradition, brings vendors from around the bay to sell homemade and specialized creations at the outdoor market.

Every year for 17 years, over 50 vendors have come, selling things ranging from candles to homemade sweaters. In addition to the stalls of goods, carnival rides, musical performances, food, and an evening holiday parade provide fun entertainment.

Small businesses aren’t the only stalls set up at Hometown Holidays. Other stalls, like Kaiser Permanente Thrive or the Redwood City Library, also raise awareness about their programs.

The local businesses and organizations at Hometown Holidays unite the community, regardless of age.

“There are a lot of stalls and rides, so it’s something that’s interactive for all ages,” said Rebecca Hernandez, a staff member at Redwood City Library.

Vendors at Hometown Holidays also enjoy the atmosphere and spirit of the event.

“Hometown Holidays really supports small businesses, and they offer people local and quality products,” said Linda Zafra, the owner of Soul Gifts USA.

Soul Gifts USA is a small business located in Redwood City selling soaps, candles, and lotions. All of Zafra’s products are homemade, vegan, and eco-friendly. The quality of Zafra’s products is what makes them stand out from store-bought options.

“Most of the products here, mine included, are homemade, which I think really makes a difference,” Zafra said.

For Zafra, holiday scents are especially important for connecting with holiday shoppers. She finds inspiration for her seasonal products from traditional Christmas scents.

“I have something that reminds you of nice cookies in the kitchen, a vanilla one, and one that reminds you of the Christmas tree. I like that kind of smell that makes you feel like this is the holiday season,” Zafra said.

Another vendor, Mike and Niki’s Honey, has an assortment of honey, honeycomb, and honey creme displayed. Like Soul Gifts USA, Mike and Niki’s Honey has special holiday products, including peppermint honey sticks and pumpkin spice honey creme. The honey is sourced locally from around the bay.

“For us, the bees are kind of a metaphor. Bringing people together and cross-pollinating ideas at events like these,” Tom Schriber from Mike and Niki’s Honey said.

Hometown Holidays is where local businesses can showcase their products and connect on a greater scale with their customers.

“As you walk around the rest of the vendors, you will see lots of great things here. It’s just a great time to come out and celebrate the holidays,” Schriber said.