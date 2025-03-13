In Photos: Scots blowout Wildcats to remain undefeated

Gallery • 9 Photos Isabella Rice Sophomore Daedalus Luscap sprints down the field after winning a face-off. Luscap significantly contributed to the Scots victory with a 66.7% success rate on face-offs and one goal. This helped the Scots extend their lead early in the game.

The Carlmont Scots varsity boys lacrosse team beat the Woodside Wildcats 13-4 in their second game of the season. Despite a slow start, Carlmont midfielder Lucas Brown scored the first goal of the game towards the end of the first quarter. This gave the Scots momentum, which continued throughout the entire game. The Scots shut out the Wildcats in the first half and took a 6-0 lead. The Scots maintained their lead for the rest of the game, adding a second win to their season.