The Carlmont Scots varsity boys lacrosse team beat the Woodside Wildcats 13-4 in their second game of the season. Despite a slow start, Carlmont midfielder Lucas Brown scored the first goal of the game towards the end of the first quarter. This gave the Scots momentum, which continued throughout the entire game. The Scots shut out the Wildcats in the first half and took a 6-0 lead. The Scots maintained their lead for the rest of the game, adding a second win to their season.
In Photos: Scots blowout Wildcats to remain undefeated
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer • March 13, 2025
About the Contributor
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a senior at Carlmont High School and a third-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and often takes photos at sports games or writes match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or Carlmont’s varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.