In Photos: Scots sneak win against the Dons

Alyssa Bish Junior pitcher Jonathan Fong warms up before the first inning starts. Fong's strong pitching in the first eight innings prevented Aragon from scoring any runs. Fong faced 28 batters throughout the game but only gave up five hits to the Dons.

The Carlmont varsity baseball team bounced back after a tough 10-2 loss against Palo Alto High School by defeating the Aragon Dons 1-0.

Up until the last inning, neither team was able to score a run. While both teams were doing well on offense, the other responded with quick defense, stopping most hits. However, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Scots brought in one run, which was all they needed to secure the win.

This was one of many non-conference games that the Scots will play as they prepare for their upcoming season which will start on March 13 against Sacred Heart Prep.