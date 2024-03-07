The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Scots sneak win against the Dons

Alyssa Bish, Photo EditorMarch 7, 2024
Gallery12 Photos
Alyssa Bish
Junior pitcher Jonathan Fong warms up before the first inning starts. Fong’s strong pitching in the first eight innings prevented Aragon from scoring any runs. Fong faced 28 batters throughout the game but only gave up five hits to the Dons.

The Carlmont varsity baseball team bounced back after a tough 10-2 loss against Palo Alto High School by defeating the Aragon Dons 1-0.

Up until the last inning, neither team was able to score a run. While both teams were doing well on offense, the other responded with quick defense, stopping most hits. However, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Scots brought in one run, which was all they needed to secure the win.

This was one of many non-conference games that the Scots will play as they prepare for their upcoming season which will start on March 13 against Sacred Heart Prep.
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer on either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism
