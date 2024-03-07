In Photos: Scots sneak win against the Dons

The Carlmont varsity baseball team bounced back after a tough 10-2 loss against Palo Alto High School by defeating the Aragon Dons 1-0.
Up until the last inning, neither team was able to score a run. While both teams were doing well on offense, the other responded with quick defense, stopping most hits. However, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Scots brought in one run, which was all they needed to secure the win.
This was one of many non-conference games that the Scots will play as they prepare for their upcoming season which will start on March 13 against Sacred Heart Prep.