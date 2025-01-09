Industry Insights Ep. 1: Climbing the Retail Ladder

In this episode of “Industry Insights,” host Emilia Bateman sits down with Danielle Handsmeyer, former senior vice president and chief of marketing at Restoration Hardware. Handsmeyer shares her incredible career journey, starting from an entry-level retail position and working her way to the top of the company. Her story is a testament to hard work, perseverance, and the importance of loving what you do.

Throughout the conversation, Handsmeyer provides valuable insights into breaking into the retail and merchandising industries. She discusses how asking the right questions, staying curious, and building strong relationships helped her grow in her career. Handsmeyer also opens up about the challenges she faced in leadership roles and how she managed to thrive in a competitive environment.

Whether you’re just starting your career or looking to advance in the workforce, this episode is packed with practical advice and inspiration. Tune in to hear Handsmeyer’s thoughts on industry trends, the role of AI in retail, and the timeless value of hands-on experience.