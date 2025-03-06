Odd Jobs Ep. 2: Studying the Arctic

Jochem (Joe) Brouwer is a Carlmont graduate who joined the Coast Guard and worked on US Coast Guard Cutter Healy while it was stationed in the Arctic. Working in the Coast Guard is a unique experience that has many challenges but also many rewards.

Many people overlook the missions and research that the Coast Guard does. These are great alternatives to traditional careers in the military and even a good college alternative. Working inside the Coast Guard, especially on an underway boat, is a unique experience for people who are interested in science or the military.

In this episode, Wacker and Brouwer discuss his job, his decision to join the military, life on the boat, and his advice for people looking to do research like this or to join the military.

Photo Credits:

Title: Healy and Renda

By: Grant DeVuyst

Source: DIVIDS

License: Public Domain