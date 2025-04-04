Young Aspiring Artists Ep. 3: Shane Fitzpatrick’s future in filmmaking

In this episode, host Keira Sarmiento speaks with Carlmont senior Shane Fitzpatrick about his passion for filmmaking.

Fitzpatrick has always been an artist, but he shares how his interest shifted from drawing to making his own live-action films during the conversation. He briefly introduces what filmmaking is and describes how a digital filmmaking class he took in his junior year confirmed his dedication to the craft.

Finally, Fitzpatrick shares one of his favorite projects he created during his digital filmmaking class. He describes his experience making the video with his friends, from finding film-worthy locations to long nights of editing.

This episode is part one of a two-part series.

You can find Fitzpatrick’s films on his YouTube channel, Salt Jam Studios.