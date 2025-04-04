The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Young Aspiring Artists Ep. 3: Shane Fitzpatrick’s future in filmmaking

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterApril 4, 2025

In this episode, host Keira Sarmiento speaks with Carlmont senior Shane Fitzpatrick about his passion for filmmaking.

Fitzpatrick has always been an artist, but he shares how his interest shifted from drawing to making his own live-action films during the conversation. He briefly introduces what filmmaking is and describes how a digital filmmaking class he took in his junior year confirmed his dedication to the craft.

Finally, Fitzpatrick shares one of his favorite projects he created during his digital filmmaking class. He describes his experience making the video with his friends, from finding film-worthy locations to long nights of editing.

This episode is part one of a two-part series.

You can find Fitzpatrick’s films on his YouTube channel, Salt Jam Studios.

About the Contributor
Keira Sarmiento
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.