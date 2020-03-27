Making “special” the new norm

She has a learning disability, so she’s special. At least that’s what everyone else thinks.

These days, more and more students are receiving help from support programs that use different grading systems and allocate guidance from exterior resources. The rising number of students that now need extra attention during class has made being “special” the new norm.

According to the National Center of Education Statistics, nearly 14% of students in California are on an Individual Education Plan (IEP). This plan allows parents to work with educators to come up with an individualized education plan for their child free of charge. An IEP supports the goals of the student and their family while providing any additional support needed to achieve those goals.

To qualify for an IEP, the student must have difficulty learning or functioning.

Conditions range from autism to emotional disorders to even physical disabilities. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) grants free, public education to all students, no matter the condition. Therefore, schools are required to provide students with support services if necessary.