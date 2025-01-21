Odd Jobs Ep 1: Life on a Yacht

Monique Hutchings is the purser of a super yacht owned and rented by billionaires. Her job is to ensure that the boat always runs smoothly and the guests always have the best experience possible.

Pursers are in charge of both the administrative side of the boat and are in charge of the guest experience. Working on yachts is an adventure that most people don’t know is an option. This career can be mentally demanding, but it is a fantastic option for people who are looking to see the world and have a completely unique experience.

In this episode, Hutchins discusses her job, her professional journey, and her advice to people looking to work in this industry.

Photo Credits: Monique Hutchins