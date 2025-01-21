The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Odd Jobs Ep 1: Life on a Yacht

Miranda Wacker, Staff WriterJanuary 21, 2025

Monique Hutchings is the purser of a super yacht owned and rented by billionaires. Her job is to ensure that the boat always runs smoothly and the guests always have the best experience possible.

Pursers are in charge of both the administrative side of the boat and are in charge of the guest experience. Working on yachts is an adventure that most people don’t know is an option. This career can be mentally demanding, but it is a fantastic option for people who are looking to see the world and have a completely unique experience.

In this episode, Hutchins discusses her job, her professional journey, and her advice to people looking to work in this industry.

Photo Credits: Monique Hutchins

About the Contributor
Miranda Wacker
Miranda Wacker, Staff Writer
Miranda Wacker is a sophomore (class of '27) at Carlmont High School. She is excited to be part of journalism for the first time this year. Outside of journalism, she enjoys playing the alto saxophone and bassoon, camping, and climate activism.