Scots triumph over Ravens in rivalry game

Looking to salvage a disappointing season filled with injuries and hard-fought losses, the Carlmont’s varsity football team aimed to end their year on a high note.

A 17-7 win over their rival Sequoia Ravens on Nov. 5 provided this much-needed boost, as the Scots were able to raise the Terremere Trophy once again.

“Our biggest strength was that our offensive line stayed strong and blocked for us,” Jaquari Hughes, a junior who ran for 102 yards on 22 carries, said. “They did everything we needed them to do.”

The team’s ability to rally together despite the season’s challenges was a key factor in preparing for the rivalry game.

“We made the plays that we needed to, and I think our base today was really the bond we shared,” senior Kevin Jimenez, who led the team with six tackles, said. “This bond is family and it drove us forward.”

A touchdown run by Hughes gave the Scots an early lead. However, Sequoia quickly responded with a touchdown of their own, tying the score 7-7 going into halftime.

A 33-yard field goal in the third quarter by junior kicker Conner Cook pulled the Scots ahead. In the final quarter, with the crowd’s roar echoing throughout the stadium in the close game, junior John Hanna lunged in front of a Sequoia receiver to intercept the ball and return it 40 yards for a touchdown, sealing the Carlmont victory.

“This pick-six from John turned us up and got us excited, and our defense played well the rest of the game,” Carlmont quarterback Jack Wiessinger said. “This was definitely our best performance of the year.”

Carmont’s change from their traditional blue and white jerseys to their rarely-used, all-black gear inspired the team and emphasized the importance of the season-ending clash.

“We just preach the people that went before you,” Eric Rado, Carlmont’s head coach, said. “Wearing these black jerseys that we haven’t worn since 2017 comes with a standard, and you are building a legacy here.”

For the seniors, the game concluded their memorable careers at Carlmont with a final night of excellence and collective pride.

“It’s an amazing program, and I love Carlmont. I know the coaches have done everything for me, and I appreciate my teammates and all the sacrifices they made for me,” Jimenez said.

This rivalry game also had a deep impact on the Sequoia side for its seniors and coaches, providing a chance to be a part of a tradition bigger than just one night.

“This is the 68th or 69th season of these two schools’ meeting, and that’s just a testament to how long these two schools have been having this rivalry,” Robert Poulos, Sequoia’s head coach, said. “This was going on way before I got here and it will be going on way after I leave, and it’s fun to be a part of that in some capacity.”

Despite their 2-8 record to finish the season, the Carlmont team has high hopes looking ahead to next season. Injured Carlmont star junior Luke Nessel, who missed most of the season with a knee injury, is optimistic for the team’s future.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and fixing everything next season,” Nessel said. “It will be my last year, my senior year, and I have been preparing for that my whole life, so I am just ready to come back and be better than I was this year.”