This Week In Sports Ep. 6: Bay Area Legend

Rickey Henderson was a Bay Area native and represented the spirit of Oakland through his electric play over 25 seasons as a major leaguer. In this episode, Bailey Chinnan discusses the impact his play has had on the game, and what his passing means for all who considered themselves baseball fans.

Is Henderson an inner circle hall of famer? Is there anyone who will ever come close to his steals record? What lasting differences has Henderson made in the game of baseball?

Henderson was an electric figure on and off the field, and his death saddens baseball fans worldwide. Will we ever see another player reach his heights, or is there truly only one Rickey?

