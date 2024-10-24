Trivia: Horror Movies

Horror Movie Trivia
There was an error. Please try again.
8 Total Questions
Test Complete
This test has ended.
Question 1/8
How many times must Beetlejuice's name be muttered for him to be summoned?
Question 1/8
How many times must Beetlejuice's name be muttered for him to be summoned?
Your Answer
Correct Answer
Question 2/8
How many "Scream" movies are there?
Question 2/8
How many "Scream" movies are there?
Your Answer
Correct Answer
Question 3/8
What weapon does Michael Myers use?
Question 3/8
What weapon does Michael Myers use?
Your Answer
Correct Answer
Question 4/8
What is Pennywise the Dancing Clown's real name?
Question 4/8
What is Pennywise the Dancing Clown's real name?
Your Answer
Correct Answer
Question 5/8
What is the name of the possessed doll in "The Conjuring"?
Question 5/8
What is the name of the possessed doll in "The Conjuring"?
Your Answer
Correct Answer
Question 6/8
Which hotel room is Danny advised to avoid in "The Shining"
Question 6/8
Which hotel room is Danny advised to avoid in "The Shining"
Your Answer
Correct Answer
Question 7/8
What is the band Needy and Jennifer watch perform?
Question 7/8
What is the band Needy and Jennifer watch perform?
Your Answer
Correct Answer
Question 8/8
What is the name of Pearl's husband?
Question 8/8
What is the name of Pearl's husband?
Your Answer
Correct Answer