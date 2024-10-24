Trivia: Horror Movies

Horror Movie Trivia

Question 1/8 How many times must Beetlejuice's name be muttered for him to be summoned? Once Twice Three times Four times

Question 2/8 How many "Scream" movies are there? Three Seven Eleven Nine

Question 3/8 What weapon does Michael Myers use? Shotgun Kitchen knife Chainsaw Baseball bat

Question 4/8 What is Pennywise the Dancing Clown's real name? Robert Gray George White Adam Smith John Williams

Question 5/8 What is the name of the possessed doll in "The Conjuring"? Billy Chucky Tiffany Annabelle

Question 6/8 Which hotel room is Danny advised to avoid in "The Shining" Room 237 Room 186 Room 317 Room 113

Question 7/8 What is the band Needy and Jennifer watch perform? Cottonmouth Low Shoulder The Chemical Brothers Sonic Youth

Question 8/8 What is the name of Pearl's husband? Jack Matthew Elijah Howard