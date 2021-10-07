Two South Bay high schools receive bomb threats

Presentation High School was one of two Bay Area high schools to receive a bomb threat on Tuesday.

Bomb threats led to the evacuation of two South Bay high schools on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Both Saint Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose were forced to clear all students from their respective campuses after they each received bomb threats from an unknown caller.

Authorities later determined that both threats came from the same phone number. Reports show that the caller claimed to attend Presentation High School. However, reports depicted the caller as male, though Presentation is a Catholic all-girls high school.

“We are not releasing details on the call at this time, other than to confirm that a threat was made,” the City of Mountain View said in a statement.

4/ All clear at Presentation HS. The incident will be investigated. Persons making or reporting false emergencies, like a bomb threat, may be arrested. We can confirm the phone number that the call originated from is the same as the one related to St Francis in Mt View. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 5, 2021

Mountain View police said that Saint Francis received the call just after 12:30 p.m. and Presentation’s call came in at 1:54 p.m., according to San Jose police.

“On Tuesday at lunch, our principal came on the loudspeaker and said that we needed to evacuate campus, and it wasn’t a drill. Everyone started sprinting to the street across from the school,” said Kennedy Swartz, a Saint Francis senior.

All Saint Francis students were brought by staff to Cuesta Park to avoid any potential danger, where they found their homeroom teachers and were then driven home by parents and guardians.

Both campuses were thoroughly swept by authorities, who soon determined that it was safe for students and staff to reenter.

These events both occurred less than a week after Los Altos High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat.