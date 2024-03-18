The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

SciScoop Ep. 3: Space junk: A threat beyond Earth

Isabella Zarzar, Staff WriterMarch 18, 2024

In the expanse of outer space, an increasingly concerning phenomenon unfolds: space debris. Left from decades of human space exploration, this debris consists of abandoned satellites, spent rocket stages, and other discarded materials which are all orbiting Earth.

While often unseen, the presence of this cosmic clutter poses significant risks to spacecrafts and satellites, threatening the integrity of future space missions.

In the third episode of “SciScoop,” Isabella Zarzar speaks with John Crassidis, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University at Buffalo in New York. He’s an expert in space debris and works with NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, and other agencies to monitor space debris.
Isabella Zarzar, Staff Writer
Isabella Zarzar is a junior at Carlmont High School and in her second year of journalism. She enjoys reporting on a variety of topics and is thrilled to be editing for the Highlander magazine this year. In her free time, Isabella enjoys reading, photography, soccer, and spending time with her friends and family.
