SciScoop Ep. 4: Diving into deep brain stimulation

Isabella Zarzar, Highlander EditorApril 15, 2024

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure that involves implanting electrodes into specific areas of the brain and delivering electrical impulses to regulate abnormal brain activity. It is used to treat various neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, offering significant improvements in symptom management and quality of life for patients. 

DBS has revolutionized the field of neurology by providing a targeted and reversible therapeutic approach for managing debilitating neurological disorders.

In the fourth episode of “SciScoop,” Isabella Zarzar speaks with Julie G. Pilitsis, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., a professor and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
About the Contributor
Isabella Zarzar, Highlander Editor
Isabella Zarzar is a junior at Carlmont High School and in her second year of journalism. She enjoys reporting on a variety of topics and is thrilled to be editing for the Highlander magazine this year. In her free time, Isabella enjoys reading, photography, soccer, and spending time with her friends and family.
