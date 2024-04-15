SciScoop Ep. 4: Diving into deep brain stimulation

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure that involves implanting electrodes into specific areas of the brain and delivering electrical impulses to regulate abnormal brain activity. It is used to treat various neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, offering significant improvements in symptom management and quality of life for patients.

DBS has revolutionized the field of neurology by providing a targeted and reversible therapeutic approach for managing debilitating neurological disorders.

In the fourth episode of “SciScoop,” Isabella Zarzar speaks with Julie G. Pilitsis, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., a professor and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.