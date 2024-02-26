SciScoop Ep. 2: The impact of 3D bioprinting on medical research

3D bioprinting is an evolving technology that currently has an important impact on medical research.

It’s an advanced process that uses living cells, biomaterials, and bioactive molecules to create three-dimensional biological structures, such as tissues and organs, for research and therapeutic applications.

In the second episode of “SciScoop,” Isabella Zarzar speaks with Su-Chun Zhang, a professor of neuroscience and neurology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Waisman Center. Zhang’s team recently developed the first 3D-printed brain tissue that can grow and function like normal brain tissue. Zarzar and Zhang discuss the significance of 3D bioprinting, particularly in regard to research on diseases.