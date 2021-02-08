ASB’s Valentine’s Bear Grams creatively promotes student involvement

The ASB junior class officers will deliver each Valentine’s Day order consisting of a stuffed bear, candy, and a personalized note on Feb. 14. “It will definitely be a busy day for all of us, but none of us have dates anyway,” said Jono Sison, the junior class president.

As the ongoing pandemic continues to halt typical school activities, Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) continues to generate new ways to maintain student involvement and school spirit.

This February, ASB’s junior class officers have organized Valentine’s Bear Grams in lieu of traditional Valentine’s Day rose sales. Students will be able to deliver a care package containing a stuffed bear, candy, and a personalized note to the doorstep of a special someone on Feb. 14.

“It’s really tricky to have spontaneous games in the quad, class meetings, or Valentine’s Rose sales in an effective virtual manner, so we’ve been approaching the year with a ‘less is more’ mindset,” said Lexi Romanowsky, one of the junior class vice presidents. “To be more specific, we believe that providing our class with fewer, more robust projects will have the greater effect on overall student positivity because it gives us the opportunity to focus all of our efforts on a few large projects.”

These larger ASB events, such as Couchella and Dogs in the Quad, have successfully promoted a sense of school spirit and unity in the past semester. Careful planning and organization are put into each event to ensure that students can enjoy school activities while staying COVID-safe.

“Since mid-January, we’ve been planning the collection, organization, and distribution process for the Valentine’s Day event,” Romanowsky said.

An ordering form was open for about a week to collect all of the information regarding the delivery. The junior class officers are met with the task of packaging and personally delivering each of the orders.

“Divide and conquer is our plan to deliver the bears,” said Jono Sison, the junior class president.

Because this year’s event is different than usual, a new element of creativity has been brought to ensure maximum participation.

“This year it is definitely more difficult to find new ways to get students involved. Being in ASB this year requires more creative thinking, and you have to be comfortable with taking risks,” Sison said. “A big reason for why this year is so difficult is because everything that we are trying is something we have never tried before. This is all new to us.”

Overall, this year’s Valentine’s Day event provides a more personal and distinctive way to stay involved in school activities.

“I prefer this year’s Valentine’s Day event because I think the fact that it comes to the person’s house makes it extra personalized,” said Nicole Kopelev, a sophomore.

Due to the extra planning and a new approach to student involvement, this event supplies an exciting alternative to traditional Valentine’s Day celebrations.

“It is a large and personalized project that is unique, out of the ordinary, and promotes individualized appreciation all around,” Romanowsky said.