Breaking News: Carlmont senior passes away after accidental overdose

Carlmont senior Colin Walker passed away from an accidental drug overdose on Aug. 29.

It is believed that he took a drug laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain, which caused his death.

An online memorial was set up for family and friends to share pictures and messages of their favorite memories to celebrate Walker’s life.

In response to this news, Carlmont Principal Ralph Crame sent out a message to the Carlmont community on Monday morning, informing them of the recent loss.

The message also detailed information about potential resources the school community could use to process the loss. He noted the availability of Carlmont’s counselors and One Life Counseling to help the needs of students, parents, and staff during these times. One Life Counseling at 1033 Laurel Street in San Carlos is providing grief support counselors available from 2-5 p.m. today for those who need it.

His family has asked for space and privacy during this time, but they issued a statement sent in Crame’s email.

“Colin brought so much joy to our lives,” said the statement. “We cherish hearing about the joy he brought to others.”