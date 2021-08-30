Breaking News: Carlmont senior passes away after accidental overdose
Carlmont senior Colin Walker passed away from an accidental drug overdose on Aug. 29.
It is believed that he took a drug laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain, which caused his death.
An online memorial was set up for family and friends to share pictures and messages of their favorite memories to celebrate Walker’s life.
In response to this news, Carlmont Principal Ralph Crame sent out a message to the Carlmont community on Monday morning, informing them of the recent loss.
The message also detailed information about potential resources the school community could use to process the loss. He noted the availability of Carlmont’s counselors and One Life Counseling to help the needs of students, parents, and staff during these times. One Life Counseling at 1033 Laurel Street in San Carlos is providing grief support counselors available from 2-5 p.m. today for those who need it.
His family has asked for space and privacy during this time, but they issued a statement sent in Crame’s email.
“Colin brought so much joy to our lives,” said the statement. “We cherish hearing about the joy he brought to others.”
Twitter: @_gracewuu
I did not know Colin or his family. But, I am a parent of 2 sons, senior and sophomore at Aragon. This hits close to home. My heart hurts for his family, friends and community. We are mourning with you. My deepest condolences. May you find strength in this difficult time. God bless.
Colin was a very talented young man. He was especially good at balisong flipping, and was very loved in its instagram community (That’s how I know him). Me and many others will miss him, and express our deepest condolences with his friends and family. Rest easy, Colin.
As a parent with a son at Carlmont, I am in disbelieve for this tragic news. We don’t know Colin and his family. Please accept my deepest condolences! May Colin rest in peace and may the family, especially his siblings be strong. It is another wakeup call for all of us, how real the opioid crisis is so real and close to home. We need to do everything we could to protect our kids.