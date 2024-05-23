The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Climate change cooks up migraines

Shiyo Ohashi, Staff WriterMay 23, 2024
Climate change has been a problem for a while. Now, it’s starting to affect us directly. As the temperature of the Earth rises, so does the reported number of people experiencing migraines. Although this could be attributed to an uptick in the reports, studies have shown that extreme climate changes, such as those brought on by hurricanes, droughts, and heat waves, are significant causes of head pain. We need to do more to stop climate change before it affects our health in even greater ways. (Shiyo Ohashi)
Shiyo Ohashi
Shiyo Ohashi, Staff Writer
Shiyo Ohashi is a junior at Carlmont. She's graduating class of 2025 and enjoys art in her free time.  
