Cartoon: Sabalenka quits the press

June 7, 2023

The world-renowned tennis player Aryna Sabalenka deftly hit her way into the second week of the French Open. What surprised many, she refused to attend the post-match press conference for mental health reasons. This draws a parallel between Naomi Osaka’s refusal to participate in last year’s press events for the same reasons, bringing awareness to the mental health of athletes. Athletes need to put their mental and physical health first instead of pushing through and making mandatory press conferences. (Shiyo Ohashi)