Gallery • 10 Photos Sophia Schreiber Two students laugh at Cate, who tries to eat the information card about herself. Each dog had printed cards made by their handler which explained their breed, biography, and certifications. Cate loves to play fetch, run, hike, and swim.

Each year, Carlmont’s Associated Student Body brings in therapy dogs for students to pet and play with during review week (the week preceding finals week). This initiative is greatly appreciated by students as a way to ease tensions and help them relax during an especially stressful time. The dogs belong to local citizens and have been tested and certified for “Pet Assisted Therapy.”