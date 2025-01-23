Reviving Belmont’s natural life through the Twin Pines restoration project

Olivia Barton Invasive Eucalyptus trees grow near the Twin Pines creek. “Although the trees are beautiful I understand they are not safe. I look foward to seeing the new trees that are growing,” said Farias De Albuquerque.

The Twin Pines Park Belmont Creek Restoration Project will begin on Jan. 6, 2025, bringing long-awaited improvements to Belmont’s natural spaces.

Spanning nearly a year, the project aims to address erosion, invasive species such as Eucalyptus trees, and urban runoff that have degraded Belmont Creek over time. The $1.6 million effort, funded by grants and local contributions, is divided into two phases: tree removal from January to February 2025 and restoration construction from June to December 2025. By regrading creek banks, replanting native vegetation, and stabilizing the creek, the project seeks to create a healthier and more stable environment.

Construction will occur near the Redwood Picnic Area pedestrian bridge in Twin Pines Park. Work hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During this time, the paved trail access off Ralston Avenue and access from Paloma Avenue into the park will be closed. However, other parts of the park will remain open for visitors.

Residents and park visitors have already begun noticing the project’s impact. Carlmont teacher Michael O’Neall, who bikes home daily, shared how the ongoing construction has affected his routine.

“When I bike home from school daily, I must change my trail home. I’ve seen the construction for a long time; when will it be over?” O’Neall said.

Similarly, Maria Clara Farias de Albuquerque expressed her frustrations about limited park access.

“A year ago, I used to go on walks with my family here. Now, because of the construction, it’s usually loud, and half of the park is closed off, so I had to find a new park,” Farias de Albuquerque said.

“ I miss the park, I hope the construction is done soon. — Farias De Albuquerque

Despite the temporary disruptions, visitors can look forward to the park’s full restoration by December 2025, complete with newly planted trees, reduced erosion during floods, and enhanced access to natural spaces.

The project has been years in the making. Planning began in 2023, followed by city hall meetings and permitting in 2024. These efforts set the stage for a project to restore the creek, improve public access, and create educational opportunities, strengthening the community’s connection to its environment.

Karuna Mungali, an active volunteer with the Voices program based in Twin Pines Park, emphasized her connection to the park.

“I love volunteering there or visiting because it is peaceful and beautiful. I always feel safe there because the city hall is directly next to Twin Pines; I feel like the park fosters a sense of community,” Mungali said.

When completed, Twin Pines Park will be a preserved environmental haven for future generations to enjoy.