Scots fall to Spartans in shutout game

Erick Cheng Junior Xavier Grussing maneuvers to intercept an attacking player. Grussing’s pressure on the attacker gave the Scots possession of the ball. Although the Scots created several offensive opportunities, the Spartans’ solid defense prevented them from scoring any goals.

The Carlmont Scots varsity boys soccer team lost 3-0 to the Mountain View Spartans on Monday, Dec. 2 in their second preseason game of the season. Both teams demonstrated strong skills across the pitch, but the Spartans ultimately prevailed.

The game’s first goal was scored by Spartans senior Akshay Chugh. After a series of missed opportunities on both sides, Chugh capitalized again to score his second goal of the match.

The second half began scoreless until Scots goalkeeper Colin Edwards was caught too far forward, allowing Spartans junior Cyrus Shafie to launch a midfield shot that found the back of the net. Later in the half, Carlmont senior Alessandro Banuelos received a red card for a rough tackle, leaving the Scots down a player.

Despite the loss, the Scots showed resilience against the Spartans, one of the top teams in the Central Coast Section.

“They are a top team in this area almost every year. That’s like top four CCS,” said head coach Ryan Freeman.

Freeman noted challenges on defense, particularly against the Spartans’ elite offense.

“They have some pretty strong attackers, and we were pushed a lot. In terms of pressing shape, we need to be more organized as a group. The plan for tomorrow’s practice is to focus on defending as a group,” Freeman said.

Freeman acknowledged that while the Scots didn’t win, there were many positives to take away.

“Intensity was great, competitivity was great. There was a lot of adversity, especially with the red card, and we were down a player,” Freeman said.

Sophomore Hayden Kupbens reflected on how he could have done better for his team.

“I think better coordination in the midfield and better communication with my team is what I could improve on,” Kupbens said.

Kupbens also said that the team could have done better physically against the other team.

“Something the team should work on is winning our one-on-ones,” Kupbens said.

Senior goalkeeper Colin Edwards noted areas where he could improve his performance.

“One thing I could have done better was distribution,” Edwards said. “When I was getting bounces back, I had trouble controlling them.”

Even though they lost, they have improved a lot since last season. With the season just beginning, Freeman outlined a few main goals for the team.

“Can we improve each week, each game, each practice? And can we represent our school and community? And with that, can we win the league and go to CCS?” Freeman said.