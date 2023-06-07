Student Profile: Music strikes a chord with Ravi Hasan

Pursuing a music career may be daunting for many, but there are few more fit for the task than senior Ravi Hasan. Hasan, who will attend the prestigious Berklee School of Music in the fall of 2023, has played music as far back as he can remember.

“I’ve been a musician my whole life; I’ve played piano and violin, I’ve sung, and I’ve done a lot of different instruments, but those were pushed on me by my parents. Then, in eighth grade, I met this guy that I had a few classes with together, and he was able to get me into guitar and show me a whole new world of music,” Hasan said.

Ever since he began playing the guitar, Hasan has developed and built on his passion for music through activities such as Carlmont’s jazz band and various performances outside of school. With these experiences, Hasan won the Einarasson Award in 2023, an honor bestowed upon exceptional students in the Carlmont music program.

“I’m very honored to be getting recognition for my music, especially after all the hard work I’ve put into my craft throughout all these years,” Hasan said.

However, not everything has been a smooth ride for Hasan’s musical pursuits, as he has faced skepticism and doubt throughout what many consider a challenging career path.

“ What’s helped me the most on my journey is being able to play with other musicians, and that’s the most important advice I can give to any other aspiring musicians.” — Ravi Hasan

“People tend to be timid going into a career in music because of the risk attached to it, and I would love to make my own music or tour with a band, but that’s one of those things that have a slimmer chance of happening,” Hasan said. “Because of that, I found a path I could take if that doesn’t work out, which is music production and engineering. With that profession, I can work for any company that requires any type of audio media, such as Disney, Facebook, and so many others.”

Hasan would be right, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates job opportunities in audio engineering to grow 9.0% from 2019-2029. In the age of 21st-century technology, employment options in this field look plentiful through examples such as movie production and online content creation.

“Music will always be one of humanity’s greatest values. Just look at where we’ve started as a species and where we are now. Music has always been crucial to human existence, and that’s why I love it so much,” Hasan said.