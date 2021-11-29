Student Scoop Ep. 4: Funding in high school sports

Welcome back to Student Scoop! In this episode, hosts Catherine Eikelbarner and Lucy Lopshire discuss a recent surge in the debate over money allocation for sports. They discuss whether some sports are prioritized or not in terms of the funding they receive.

Guest speaker Jo Kupbens, who is in her second year as president of the Booster Board of the Booster Club, elaborates on how the Booster Club allocates money to different sports and how that process works. Kupbens ties off some misconceptions about prioritizing sports in funding and gives her opinions on the public’s opinion.

If there is a topic you want Student Scoop to cover next, contact us at [email protected] to give us your suggestions. Enjoy and see you next episode!