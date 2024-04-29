The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

Swiftly Speaking Ep 4: A fan’s perspective: The Tortured Poets Department

Reina Subramanian, Staff WriterApril 29, 2024

Taylor Swift’s 11th Studio Album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” came out on April 19. It broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed album in a day. Four days after the album came out, it also broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed album in a single week. 

Breaking records like these are not new for Swift, but this album release has been a chaotic one. Swift released a double album, “The Anthology,” two hours after the original album’s release, and both albums were met with controversial feedback from music critics and publications. 

In this episode, host Reina Subramanian speaks with long-time fan and Carlmont sophomore, Ashley Hamanaka, about her thoughts on Swift’s new album and how it compares to reviews from music critics. 

Music is courtesy of Chill Copyright Free Music under Creative Commons Licensing
About the Contributor
Reina Subramanian
Reina Subramanian, Staff Writer
Reina Subramanian (Class of 2026) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and this is her first year as a staff writer for Scot Scoop. In her free time, she loves acting, listening to music, shopping, and Taylor Swift.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
