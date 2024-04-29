Swiftly Speaking Ep 4: A fan’s perspective: The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift’s 11th Studio Album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” came out on April 19. It broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed album in a day. Four days after the album came out, it also broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed album in a single week.

Breaking records like these are not new for Swift, but this album release has been a chaotic one. Swift released a double album, “The Anthology,” two hours after the original album’s release, and both albums were met with controversial feedback from music critics and publications.

In this episode, host Reina Subramanian speaks with long-time fan and Carlmont sophomore, Ashley Hamanaka, about her thoughts on Swift’s new album and how it compares to reviews from music critics.

Music is courtesy of Chill Copyright Free Music under Creative Commons Licensing