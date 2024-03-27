The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Swiftly Speaking Ep. 3: Taylor Swift versus Ticketmaster

Reina Subramanian, Staff WriterMarch 27, 2024

It’s officially been a year since the start of “The Eras Tour.” This is Taylor Swift’s three-hour-long concert that has been breaking records since it started. However, getting the tickets to the tour was not so glamorous, from fans having to wait all day in the queue to Ticketmaster crashing multiple times, leaving people frustrated and disappointed. 

Ticketmaster has long held a monopoly over the ticketing industry which has led to a decrease in the quality of the company and no way of holding them accountable. 

In the third episode of “Swiftly Speaking,” host Reina Subramanian discusses how “The Eras Tour” sparked discussion about Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s unethical business practices that have led to outraged music fans.

Music is courtesy of Chill Copyright Free Music under Creative Commons Licensing
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Reina Subramanian, Staff Writer
Reina Subramanian (Class of 2026) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and this is her first year as a staff writer for Scot Scoop. In her free time, she loves acting, listening to music, shopping, and Taylor Swift.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *