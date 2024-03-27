Swiftly Speaking Ep. 3: Taylor Swift versus Ticketmaster

It’s officially been a year since the start of “The Eras Tour.” This is Taylor Swift’s three-hour-long concert that has been breaking records since it started. However, getting the tickets to the tour was not so glamorous, from fans having to wait all day in the queue to Ticketmaster crashing multiple times, leaving people frustrated and disappointed.

Ticketmaster has long held a monopoly over the ticketing industry which has led to a decrease in the quality of the company and no way of holding them accountable.

In the third episode of “Swiftly Speaking,” host Reina Subramanian discusses how “The Eras Tour” sparked discussion about Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s unethical business practices that have led to outraged music fans.

Music is courtesy of Chill Copyright Free Music under Creative Commons Licensing