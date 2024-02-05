Swiftly Speaking Ep 1: Has Taylor Swift ruined football?

Welcome to Swiftly Speaking, a podcast analyzing Taylor Swift’s impact on different aspects of our culture. In this episode, host Reina Subramanian covers Swift’s impact on football.

Swift has broken multiple records throughout the past couple of years with her new album, Midnight, and her massive stadium tour, The Eras Tour. She was also named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2023.

Swift has recently been attending various Kansas City Chiefs games to support her now-confirmed boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Long-time football fans have been complaining about the National Football League’s coverage of Swift at these games. Listen to this episode to learn more about the impact of Swift’s appearance at these games.

Music is courtesy of Chill Copyright Free Music under Creative Commons Licensing