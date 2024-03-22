The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Bring the Bay Back Ep. 3: The best of the bay

Abdus-Sami Khalak, Staff WriterMarch 22, 2024

E-40 is an icon from the Bay Area and in this podcast, Sami Khalak highlights the long-lasting effects of E-40’s music that defined the Bay Area as well as digging into his early life. Let’s go back to the 1990’s when it all started!

E-40 is one of the best rappers to date and has written many charted singles. He has created a record label that continues to highlight musicians from the Bay Area and is responsible for popularizing Hyphy’s music. Hyphy music is a rallying cry for all members of the Bay Area. E-40’s energetic beats have helped the Bay Area become known for its unique music profile which is now a widely popularized movement.

All music in this episode is free to use through Spotify for Podcasters. Some lyrics were removed as they can be seen as inflammatory. The music is sourced through Spotify for Podcasters which allows the user to freely use it.

The songs in this podcast include: Go Hard or Go Home, Rappers Delight, Hurricane, Captain Save Them Thoe, Things’ll Never Change, Changes
About the Contributor
Abdus-Sami Khalak, Staff Writer
Sami Khalak (Class of 2026), loves to play sports, play with his friends, and agriculture. You can find him in San Francisco or Oakland. His favorite football team is the Cardinals and his favorite Basketball team is the Warriors. He is an Indo-Malaysian American who loves paratha and dahl, dosa and kwee lapis.
