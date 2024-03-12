People, Politics, and Perspective Ep. 6: Following the campaign trail

2024 is heating up to be a crucial election year, and with Super Tuesday having occurred on Mar. 5, there have been many important developments on the campaign trail.

Super Tuesday refers to the day when the most states hold their primaries: 15 this year plus the American Samoa territory. Primary elections are when voters head to the polls to select their party candidate for the ballot in November, which is why there are separate primaries for Democrats and Republicans.

The Republican Presidential primary initially began with over a dozen contenders, but the field has now whittled down to one. Former President Donald Trump ran a dominant campaign against his competition, without even attending a single debate.

However, Trump is dogged by piles of legal cases against him, which could tie him up in trials and fees around election day. Meanwhile, incumbent President Joe Biden faces low approval ratings — 38% according to a February Gallup poll — and a worsening reputation with the war in Gaza raging on that could endanger his chances at reelection.

Listen as host Elaine Jiang recaps some of the more notable races to watch before votes are finally cast on Nov. 5.

