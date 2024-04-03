All Things Animals Ep. 3: Capturing injustice pt. 2

In part two, Molly Condit, an animal photojournalist, shares her views on the role animal photojournalism has in bringing visibility to animal cruelty.

Condit speaks about how photographing a religious ritual, Kaporos, in New York, left a lasting impact on her. Her work has also taken her to Ukraine where she joined forces with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Germany to assist and document pets being transported across the border.

Although she has many accolades and experience in film and commercial photography, her passion remains rooted in animal photojournalism where she believes she can reach a wide audience to advocate for animals.

Cover art by Shiyo Ohashi. Music is courtesy of Pixabay.