Sundays are for Brunch Ep. 1: Too many hubcaps

Lindsay is a senior who has worked on Scot Scoop, Scot Center, and Highlander as a staff member and editor. She loves journalism because she has seen articles convince Carlmont to change its policies, making a change for the better. This summer she went to New York to work with the School of the New York Times and Columbia University on her journalism skills. Outside of journalism, she is involved in Girl Scouts, theater, Junior State of America, Key Club, and Site Council. Visit her portfolio here.