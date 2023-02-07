Sundays are for Brunch Ep. 1: Too many hubcaps

Lindsay Augustine

In this first episode, co-hosts Carolina Cuadros, Andrew Tolu, and Lindsay Augustine reflect on their favorite brunch moments from the past – including how their first brunch came to fruition.

Join them for embarrassing moments that cannot be spoken of, sweet and sappy memories, and overall hilarity. They stumble through their first-ever “disgrace to podcasting” as they reminisce about their friendship.

If you’d like to hear Cuadros, Tolu, and Augustine discuss a specific topic, feel free to email your hosts at [email protected]!