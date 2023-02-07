Sundays are for Brunch Ep. 1: Too many hubcaps
In this first episode, co-hosts Carolina Cuadros, Andrew Tolu, and Lindsay Augustine reflect on their favorite brunch moments from the past – including how their first brunch came to fruition.
Join them for embarrassing moments that cannot be spoken of, sweet and sappy memories, and overall hilarity. They stumble through their first-ever “disgrace to podcasting” as they reminisce about their friendship.
If you’d like to hear Cuadros, Tolu, and Augustine discuss a specific topic, feel free to email your hosts at [email protected]!
About the Contributors
Lindsay Augustine, Highlander Managing Editor
Lindsay is a senior who has worked on Scot Scoop, Scot Center, and Highlander as a staff member and editor. She loves journalism because she has seen articles convince Carlmont to change its policies, making a change for the better. This summer she went to New York to work with the School of the New York Times and Columbia University on her journalism skills. Outside of journalism, she is involved in Girl Scouts, theater, Junior State of America, Key Club, and Site Council. Visit her portfolio here.
Carolina Cuadros, Podcast Managing Editor
Carolina Cuadros is a senior attending Carlmont High School. She is a podcast fanatic and worked as a podcasting intern for UC Berkeley's Daily Cal over the summer. She also worked as a podcasting producer for Bay Area public radio station KALW (91.7). If she isn't busy editing audio, you can find her at icicles, the beach, or the track.
Twitter: @Carolin28025044
Twitter: @Carolin28025044
Andrew Tolu, Scot Scoop Managing Editor
Andrew Tolu is a Senior at Carlmont High School. He is a Managing Editor for Scot Scoop. He enjoys playing flute and soccer in his free time and he loves history, geography, and politics. Here is the link to his portfolio.