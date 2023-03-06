Sundays are for Brunch Ep. 2: Anybody need brunch recommendations?

In their second episode, Carolina, Andrew, and Lindsay speak about how they met (and all the embarrassment that occurred during those formative and always humiliating middle school years).

Despite interruptions from her adorable and terrifying cat Jambo, Andrew’s insistence on revealing trade secrets (like the name of the infamous essay-writer), and Lindsay’s overall lack of motivation to put this podcast out, the second episode has arrived and it’s back and better than ever!

It is recommended that you listen to the first episode of Sunday’s are for Brunch, as this episode is a continuation of that brunch, but we’re not your bosses so do whatever you’d like.