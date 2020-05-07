31st Union serves food for comfort

Tired of cooking yet? I don’t blame you. Well, if your situation allows it, there’s no better time than the present to order takeout from a restaurant you’ve always wanted to try.

In my family, we’ve been lucky enough to be able to make this a weekly tradition, and this week, our pick was 31st Union.

According to their website, David and Susan Hunsaker opened the restaurant in the summer of 2012 with the goal of “bringing fresh, locally sourced, artisanal food and drink to the San Francisco Peninsula” and creating “a community cornerstone where friends could gather and create their own unions.”

In 2017, they took the next step; they established 31st Ready Made to offer more of an eat-at-home or on-the-road type of service. This has proven to be quite beneficial in the trying times we’re currently facing. As indicated on their website, customers can now order 31st Union California comfort food from the 31st Ready Made counter for pick-up or delivery.

Similar to Farm House, which I recently reviewed, 31st Union allows for you to park outside, leave your trunk open, and call a number so that they can bring your order straight out to you when it’s ready. This way, you won’t even have to go outside.

If there isn’t anyone else there, maybe you’d prefer to just head inside through the door that’s usually left ajar and pick up your order from the counter that separates you from the workers. Of course, if you do decide to do this, make sure to wear a mask and gloves, wash your hands before and after, and try not to put anyone else at risk.

For our meal, my family and I decided to try something a little different; instead of ordering individually, we shared the fried chicken meal. It comes with six pieces of chicken, a few biscuits, and some coleslaw. To top it all off, we ordered three of their Guittard chocolate chip cookies.

By the time we had driven about 15 minutes home and prepared to eat, the food was still relatively warm. The chicken was bone-in and crispy. I’ve never enjoyed coleslaw, and this was no exception, but I did help myself to a couple of biscuits, which were soft and still warm on the inside. The cookies were very rich and finished off my meal perfectly.

The menu had some other options that caught my eye as well and I would love to go back again and try. Aside from a few main dishes, they also serve desserts, sides, drinks, and even kits complete with the ingredients necessary to make your own meals at home, like pancakes or pizza for example.

Depending on how long this lockdown continues, I will definitely be ordering from 31st Union again.