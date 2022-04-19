Abortion legislation changes around the world
Recently, an abortion rights protest took place at the University of California Berkeley campus. This issue has become extremely controversial in the past couple of years, and more protests like these are taking place.
This protest was organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights and took place on April 9, during their National Week of Action.
America isn’t the only country dealing with this polarizing issue, and the protest highlighted many of the struggles of foreign nations as well.
