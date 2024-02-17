All Things Animals Ep. 2: Moving on to greener pastures

In this second episode, Hannah Chan speaks with Ximena Steevens, the co-founder of Abstractus Microsanctuary in Colombia. In 2019, Steevens and her husband transitioned from a dairy farm to a sanctuary where they currently care for eight animals.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, about 150 million dairy farms exist in the world. Abstractus Microsanctuary is the first dairy farm in Colombia that has transitioned away from animal agriculture.

Steevens describes when she witnessed the methods of exploitation of cows that caused her to pursue a more ethical, sustainable, and compassionate lifestyle. As a visual artist she incorporates sanctuary life into her artwork and vice versa.

The audio at the beginning of the episode is courtesy of Kinder World.