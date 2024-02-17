The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

All Things Animals Ep. 2: Moving on to greener pastures

Hannah Chan, Staff WriterFebruary 17, 2024

In this second episode, Hannah Chan speaks with Ximena Steevens, the co-founder of Abstractus Microsanctuary in Colombia. In 2019, Steevens and her husband transitioned from a dairy farm to a sanctuary where they currently care for eight animals. 

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, about 150 million dairy farms exist in the world. Abstractus Microsanctuary is the first dairy farm in Colombia that has transitioned away from animal agriculture. 

Steevens describes when she witnessed the methods of exploitation of cows that caused her to pursue a more ethical, sustainable, and compassionate lifestyle. As a visual artist she incorporates sanctuary life into her artwork and vice versa.

The audio at the beginning of the episode is courtesy of Kinder World.
About the Contributor
Hannah Chan, Staff Writer
Hannah Chan is a junior at Carlmont High School. She has written articles on campus life and produced videos for Scot Center. She enjoys figure skating, track, and playing with dogs.
