Bring the Bay Back Ep. 4: The new artist in Carlmont

In the past, this podcast has highlighted artists from all across the bay, but today, “Bring the Bay Back” talks about someone closer to home. This podcast covers the up-and-coming artist, Ricardo Duarte before he releases his new album “Perspectives.”

Duarte is a junior who has recently taken up this artistic role just one ago after an amazing choir class with Genevieve Tep, the choir teacher. Now Durate is embarking on an endeavor to make his first debut album. Listen to this podcast to hear his unreleased songs and learn about his creative process. His album “Perspectives” comes out May 9 at 9 p.m. You can find it anywhere you get your music.

The songs in this podcast include: Fireworks, Haunted, and I Love You. You can find a link to Duarte’s music here.