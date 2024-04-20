The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Bring the Bay Back Ep. 4: The new artist in Carlmont

Abdus-Sami Khalak, Staff WriterApril 20, 2024

In the past, this podcast has highlighted artists from all across the bay, but today, “Bring the Bay Back” talks about someone closer to home. This podcast covers the up-and-coming artist, Ricardo Duarte before he releases his new album “Perspectives.”

Duarte is a junior who has recently taken up this artistic role just one ago after an amazing choir class with Genevieve Tep, the choir teacher. Now Durate is embarking on an endeavor to make his first debut album. Listen to this podcast to hear his unreleased songs and learn about his creative process. His album “Perspectives” comes out May 9 at 9 p.m. You can find it anywhere you get your music.

All music in this episode is free to use through Spotify for Podcasters.

The songs in this podcast include: Fireworks, Haunted, and I Love You. You can find a link to Duarte’s music here.
About the Contributor
Abdus-Sami Khalak
Abdus-Sami Khalak, Staff Writer
Sami Khalak (Class of 2026), loves to play sports, play with his friends, and agriculture. You can find him in San Francisco or Oakland. His favorite football team is the Cardinals and his favorite Basketball team is the Warriors. He is an Indo-Malaysian American who loves paratha and dahl, dosa and kwee lapis.
