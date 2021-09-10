APES encourages student involvement in the world around them

Payton Zolck, Production Editor|September 10, 2021

This school year, Carlmont students have the opportunity to take a new AP course, AP Environmental Science, also known as APES. Teachers and students reflect on the importance of the class, what differentiates this course from other science classes, and their personal outlook on what makes it special.

