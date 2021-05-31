Asking Carlmont Ep. 3: Words of wisdom from parting seniors
May 31, 2021
With the school year almost over, the class of 2021 has been spending some time reflecting on the highs and lows of their high school experiences. They have agreed to share some of the things they’ve learned, along with some general advice, before heading off to begin a new chapter of their lives.
Students, in order of appearance: Jill Bryan, Matias Pollan, Jimmy Carlson, Jordan Zarou, Maya Kaileh
Twitter: @ruya__yaman
We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.