Bring The Bay Back Ep 1: What happened to SOB x RBE?

Sami Khalak, Podcast ProducerFebruary 1, 2024

What happened to SOB x RBE? In this podcast Sami Khalak talks about SOB x RBE’s mentors as well as their entire story and what the musicians are up to now. Take a trip with me up to Vallejo and experience the Bay Area vibes in full force.

SOB X RBE is a Bay Area rap group that started in 2016. They quickly rose in the hip-hop industry before their mysterious breakup in 2019. They created popular songs such as “Anti,” “Always,” and “Paramedic!”

All music in this episode is free to use through Spotify for Podcasters. Some lyrics were removed as they can be seen as inflammatory. Feature photo credits: Natty Rebel/San Francisco examiner/CC BY-SA

The songs in this podcast include: Red Nose, Gas Pedal, Anti, Always, Paramedic!, Freestyle, Ayy, Excuse Me, and Bananas.
