California governor announces the state’s plan for reopening

On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his plan to slowly reopen California and possibly schools, according to the New York Times.

The reopening of California is a four-phase plan. Currently, California is in Stage 1. The main focus is to support frontline workers and flatten the curve.

Then, Stage 2 will allow lower-risk businesses and public spaces to reopen, but there will be modifications in place to continue social distancing measures.

Reopening schools would take place in Stage 2. Although Newsom did not reveal any specific details, he said schools could reopen as early as late July.

However, the next school year would most likely start with modifications. Schools would also need additional fundings and resources.

While some are worried about the possibility of school opening so soon, the longer schools remain closed, the more academic disparities emerge.

With distance learning, students are in danger of falling behind or not receiving the support they need. By opening schools early for the next school year, Newsom hopes to alleviate some of the “learning loss.”

However, plans for schools to begin in the summer have not been confirmed.

The next phase of Newsom’s plan, Stage 3, will see the reopening of higher-risk businesses, such as nail salons and gyms.

Lastly, California’s stay-at-home order will come to an end with Stage 4. All highly public areas and events will open again. Unlike Stage 2, Newsom said that Stage 3 and 4 are “months, not weeks, away.”

Although Newsom made his daily briefing with “cautious optimism,” he warned Californians of the dangers of easing restrictions too soon.